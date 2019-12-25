A candlelight vigil for the Graniteville mother and infant son who were killed in a shooting

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s the time of year when families join together to enjoy the holidays. However, one family is mourning the loss of a Graniteville mother and her infant son that was killed shot and killed in their home.

“There were two lives that were lost,” said Bethlehem Baptist Church Pastor, James Abraham. “But as I look back, there could’ve been even more.”

Hundreds of family members and friends gathered in front of the Bethlehem Baptist to remember the lives of Mel’lisha and little Elijah Jackson. They were both members of the church. Their pastor says Elijah was interested in the drums at an early age. He says having the candlelight vigil for them on Christmas Eve hurts not only the family but also the church family.

“This is a time where they are going to have to be prepared to know when to say something and know what to say,” said Abraham.

As loved ones are joined arm and arm to remember the good times, Pastor Abraham says we can not go on with this holiday and act is if nothing happened. If one hurts, we all hurt.

“Most of the time, now when I sit down to eat, my appetite is not like how it used to be,” explained Abraham.

One out of the three suspects has been named in the shooting death. The authorities are also searching for the two other suspects. Everyone at the vigil is asking for the community to step up with any information leading to their arrest.

“It’s bad already, don’t make it worse by holding out,” said Abraham. “Come forth, and make sure we get justice for Mel’lisha and Elijah.”

The funeral for Mel’lisha and Elijah is on December 27th at 2 PM at Mount Transfiguration Baptist in North Augusta. Also, there is a town hall meeting on gun violence in the community at the Bethlehem Baptist Church on January 4th.