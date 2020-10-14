A/B learning schedules to change for Columbia County Students

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Board of Education approved updated schedules for grades 6-12 who are attending school on the A/B schedule.

Students in 6th-8th grade who are currently on the A/B schedule will return to a five day in person schedule on the following dates:

6th Graders return full time October 19, 2020

7th Graders return full time October 26, 2020

8th Graders return full time November 2, 2020

Students in 7th and 8th grades will continue to attend school on the A/B schedule until their phase in dates.

9th-12th grade students pm the A/B schedule will remain on the A/B schedule with the option to attend every Friday beginning October 23, 2020. Any student with a C or lower in any class must attend the full school day on Fridays for the remainder of the semester. All other students will have the option to attend school on Fridays or they may continue independent learning at home on Fridays.

Friday, October 16, 2020, 9th-12th grade students will receive a letter for their parents with more information regarding requirements and options.

“From the start of the school year our plan has been to return to in-person instruction as soon

as it was safe to do so, as we know in-person instruction is so important to students’ ability to

learn to their potential and school is essential to the physical, mental, social, and emotional

well-being of children. We will continue to closely monitor the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community, as we seek to provide our students with safe, healthy environments for learning,” Dr. Sandra Carraway

Parents with questions should contact their zoned school.

