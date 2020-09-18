Pedestrian hit and killed on Deans Bridge Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian Thursday night that happened on the 2600 block of Deans Bridge Rd.

The pedestrian was walking across Deans Bridge Rd. when he was hit in the middle turn lane by a vehicle traveling southbound. The pedestrian was then struck again by a second vehicle in the southbound left lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:13 P.M. No autopsy will be done.

There is no word yet on an identification of the victim.

