92-year-old killed in tractor incident in Johnston

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an incident involving farming equipment in Edgefield County.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5 on McCreight Road in Johnston.

According to Coroner David Burnett, the victim, later identified as 92-year old Charlie Derrick was inside of his barn, apparently in front of his tractor when he was hit by the machine, knocked over and pinned under it.

We’re told he was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained in the incident.

An autopsy will not be performed, Coroner Burnett added.