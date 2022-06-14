AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The 911 calls detail the moments right after a shooting on 10th and Broad Street when witnesses found the lifeless body of Logan Etterle.

At least three people called 911 after hearing gunshots and seeing 21-year-old Logan Etterle lying on the ground.

“On 10th street and Broad Street there’s somebody on the ground and he’s not moving.”

Witnesses on scene saw his body near a food truck.

“He’s dead. He’s lying on the ground and he’s not moving lady. He’s dead.”

While another person in an apartment heard the gunshots.

“I’m actually inside my apartment, but I heard it. I saw people running as I looked outside my window and I heard somebody yell help.”

The rest of the call unclear as dispatchers try to get a suspect description.

Investigators say 31-year-old Keyon Smiley has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting.

An arrest warrant for murder has also been issued for D’Andre Tandy in connection with the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.