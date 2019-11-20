911 call released in shooting death of RCSO Investigator Cecil Ridley

Richmond County Narcotics Investigator Cecil Ridley was shot and killed Tuesday night around 9 p.m. It happened at 12th Street and MLK Boulevard in Augusta.

Deputies encountered several people outside of the Augusta Mart. According to the press release, 24-year-old, Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., went inside the store and was approached by a member of law enforcement.

Hester attempted to leave the store as Investigator Cecil Ridley was coming in. Hester then approached and shot Ridley.

Alvin Hester

The other officer returned fire inside the store. Hester then made his way to the parking lot where he encountered another officer and raised his gun.

Both officers fired at Hester, hitting him. Hester was taken to the hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

A total of two officers fired at Hester. Investigator Ridley was unable to return fire and died as a result of his injuries.