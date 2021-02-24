91-year-old to receive honorary high school diploma

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — 91-year-old New Ellenton resident and business owner Clarence Bush will receive an honorary diploma from Silver Bluff High School.

The event will take place Wednesday, February 24 at 11 a.m.

Officials say Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence and Silver Bluff High School Principal Dr. Katie Briscoe will present the diploma to Bush for his service this month as a special guest speaker for Black History Month.

We’re told Bush’s formal education ended following his completion of the third grade as he was needed to help support his family. He overcame this challenge and went on to become the first African American to open a place of business on Main Street in the Town of New Ellenton in 1971.