RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

90-year-old Jean Leone was last seen on August 14th at 12:30pm on the 3400 block of Heather Drive.

Jean was driving a white 2008 Lincoln MKZ with GA tag RTD7856.

She does not have any known medical conditions.

Authorities say Jean possibly traveled through Wrens, Georgia to Lyons, Georgia.