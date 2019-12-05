9-year-old killed in hunting accident helping others with precious donation

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — A 9-year-old is dead following a tragic accident on Thanksgiving Day. Colton Williams was hunting with his father and a family friend when he was shot and killed.

“He was the brightest light in our lives and now we’re not sure we were the same people we were before, but we’re different in that we just don’t know where to go, what to do, you know,” Colton’s Grandfather Vince Furtick told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Family members say Colton Williams was out rabbit hunting in Orangeburg County with his father and a family friend on Thanksgiving when his dad accidentally shot him.

“He was definitely an outdoor boy. You know, he liked being outside. Winning made him smile more than anything he hated to lose,” Furtick added.

Colton’s memory now helping others to win with a precious donation. His kidneys went to two children in South Carolina and his liver saved a child in Virginia. Furtick says that donating Colton’s organs has brought some relief to the worst moment of the family’s lives.

“It gave us hope because here we are, you know, we’re sad and we’re crying. Our tears for losing our just precious, precious only grandson. Meanwhile, there are other people with tears of joy because their loved one is able to live. That’s important. You know, that’s wonderful,” he shared.

There will be memorials for the 9-year-old to come. The family found out about the Take One, Make One program through the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The group takes underprivileged kids who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to go fishing or hunting and they get to do that.

“Colton was asked to accompany a young boy who had won a raffle on a fishing trip. So Colton came back to us and he said, ‘this little boy has never been fishing’. He thought that was some form of abuse, you know, that’s terrible. How can you be nine years old and not go fishing? He was happy about this young man finally being able to do that,” Furtick recalled.

A scholarship will also be named in his honor for one child to attend Camp Woodie – South Carolina Waterfowl Association.

“They teach kids about the outdoors. That’s kind of what we want to do is see other children learning about safe ways to be outdoors,” he shared.

Other scholarships and opportunities to be announced soon.

“But he would have loved that idea. He would have really, that’s right up his alley is, is somebody getting to do what he loved. And for him it wasn’t about the, I mean he always, he always wanted to catch the biggest fish, but it wasn’t about the killing or about, you know, it was about being outside. He just loved being outside,” Furtick added.

Meanwhile, Colton attended Kelly Edwards Elementary School. The principal, Nakeisha Baxley, issued the following statement: