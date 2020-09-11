9/11 victims honored at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Fort Gordon service members and firefighters honored the victims of the September 11 attacks in a ceremony Friday. The impact of the attack is still felt within the community.

“The amount of loss with the firefighters hit home to a lot of firefighters,” David Edmiston, a Fort Gordon firefighter, said. “Some of them knew what they were getting into and they weren’t going to go home that evening.”

Ashley Taylor was in high school on September 11, 2001. Like millions of others, she was devastated by what she saw on television. But she was also motivated.

“It inspired me to become a firefighter,” Ashley Taylor, a Fort Gordon firefighter, said. “This is what really motivated me to become a firefighter.”

Taylor says the attack pushes firefighters to be the best they can be.

“We train as we want to go home,” Taylor said. “We give it 100 percent when we go to scenes no matter how big or small. We give it everything that we have.”

This spirit is seen at Fort Gordon. Firefighters dedicate themselves to protect troops and their families.

“When these troops are activated and deployed, they can leave knowing they have competent people who will be here to protect their loved ones who they’re leaving behind,” Edmiston said.

Though 19 years have passed, the Fort Gordon Fire Department will continue to honor those killed for years to come.

“it’s always in the back of your mind — ‘What can I do to make a difference? What can I do to make their memories live on,'” Taylor said.

Firefighters say it’s important to continue holding ceremonies each year to remind younger generations of the sacrifices made on September 11.