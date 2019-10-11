8th Street to be renamed in honor of Jessye Norman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – October 11 is the second day of the four-day-long celebration of Jessye Norman’s life.

Following a public visitation at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8th Street in downtown Augusta will be renamed Jessye Norman Boulevard in honor of the late opera superstar.

Although, the renaming of 8th Street is not permanent yet due to a city ordinance.

Gary Dennis, the Executive Director of the Jessye Norman School of the Arts, explained, “It’ll be 10 years before we can apply for permanent street renaming through the street ordinance as it’s written today but I really can’t wait until we apply to make it permanent.”

A NewsChannel 6 crew was at Norman’s visitation yesterday. Many people there were excited about the street renaming. They said Norman had a very strong work ethic. Reflecting Norman’s hometown, Augusta, and the many people that make up the Garden City.

“Maybe a little bit of perfectionist tendencies and it wasn’t really until I traveled with her when she had begun her career, that I realized what it really took because I just thought she sings good. People like it. You know, give her the music. She sings it but there’s a whole lot of preparation she put into her work,” said Jessye’s brother, James Norman.

The 8th Street renaming ceremony to honor Jessye Norman starts at 4:30 p.m on October 11 at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts in Augusta (739 Greene Street).

You can also pay your respects to Norman at a public visitation at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (1260 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30901) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on October 11.

Norman’s funeral is on Saturday, October 12, at the Bell Auditorium. It is open to the public, and doors open at 12:00 p.m.

On October 13 at the Miller Theater, there will be a benefit concert for the Jessye Norman School of the Arts. Featuring an evening with Audra McDonald. The concert starts at 4:00 p.m.

To get tickets, click or tap here.