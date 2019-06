AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – About 8,000 pounds of fresh vegetables were given away on June 25 to those in need.

Anyone interested came to New Passion Church on 4220 Belair Frontage Road to get the food. No paperwork was required.

MAG Carriers, based in Dearing, GA, donated the produce to Mission Dawgs Augusta and a variety of other ministries and organizations. Mission Dawgs Augusta handed out the food in the parking lot at New Passion Church until they run out.