AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 7th Annual October Spooktacular Reception is happening at Le Chat Noir.

The show is a Halloween themed visual art showcase feature artists from around the CSRA.

The gallery is hung inside of Le Chat Noir and will be showcased there until November 3, 2023, and art pieces are able to be purchased.

The reception is happening October 20th from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and is a free event that will feature spooky cocktails as well as themed foods, and costumes are encouraged.

Featured artists include Featured Artists include Aaron Bailey, Emma Bailey, Ashley Beresch, Yana Bondar, Boper9, Nikolas Bryan-Dunaway, John Stoney Cannon, Theron Cartwright, Jeremy Cohen, Marty Duff, Heather René Dunaway (Curator), Kimberly Fee (Cover Art), Parker Grantski, Kelley Igo, Francie Klopotic, Ashley Lesley, Genevieve Lucas, ERICA PASTECKI, RUCU, Karey Santos, Katie Scarborough, Shua Smith, Lacii Stanley and Rhian Swain.