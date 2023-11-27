AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Saturday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident that has claimed the life of an Aiken man.

The accident happened at 4:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wagener Road near Holcomb Road.

The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Wagener Road when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

The driver, 79-year-old Samuel Green was pronounced deceased on the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured and transported to Wellstar MCG, condition unknown.

The Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.