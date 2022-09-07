THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — A murder investigation is underway in McDuffie County. Investigators say a woman was shot and killed in her home. McDuffie Sheriff’s Department reported to the scene Wednesday morning.

​McDuffie County deputies got the call to a home on Augusta Highway. They’ve been here all day and they took James Wilson III into custody. He’s accused of shooting his wife.

“9-1-1 received a call shortly before 10 a.m. this morning and I was the first one to get here– um– at this address, um as soon as I pull in the driveway a white male was sitting on the ground,” McDuffie Co. Sheriff’s Department Sheriff Logan Marshall said.

The victim has been identified as Virginia “Sue” Wilson and the suspect James Wilson III.

“Like I said, we do think they were married, as a married couple, we just gotta confirm everybody’s identity before we release it,” GBI Special Agent Patrick Morgan said.

The GBI says they are gathering more information as they process the scene.

“We’ve been in contact with our district attorney, here, he’s been aware of what’s going on. So, basically, we will continue our investigation and go from there,” Morgan said.

Investigators say this is the first time they’ve ever gotten a call to this home.

“At that time, I probably- I called the GBI, they are in charge of the investigation and that’s really about all I can tell you at this point,” Marshall said.

More information is being gathered at this time, as the investigation continues.