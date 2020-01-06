75-year-old missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say 75-year-old Garfield Lewis Jr. was last seen at 525 Blum St. at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 5.

Lewis was last seen wearing camouflage pants, gray jacket, black cap, brown boots and is missing his front teeth.

He may be heading to the area of Fox Trace off of Wrightsboro Rd. or 1814 Fayetteville Dr.

Lewis has not been diagnosed but may suffer from an “altered mental status.”

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080