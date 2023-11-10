SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office has identified a Leesville man as the victim of a recent structure fire in the county.

Saluda County Fire Service and other first responders were called to an early morning fire at the Circle area off Columbia Hwy / Hwy. 378 on Thursday, November 9th.

Authorities say the victim, identified as Timothy Bruce Smith, age 72, was trapped inside his home/business.

Mr. Smith was immediately flown to Prisma Health Richland trauma unit, but unfortunately later succumbed to his injuries and died in the early afternoon.

The Coroner’s Office will be working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Saluda County Fire Service to investigate this fire and death.

This is a developing story.