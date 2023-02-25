UPDATE: Investigators tell us Bertha Lewis has been found and is safe with her family.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Investigators say 71-year-old Bertha Lewis was last seen on Friday on Lake Ontario Drive.

She was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata that vehicle was reported to have been seen near Broad Street and 5th Street at about 1 p.m. Friday.

Lewis may be suffering from dementia according to family members.

Call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020 if you know anything.