NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A fire in North Augusta has left seven people without a home.

It happened Sunday on Hillside Drive. That’s near Old Edgefield Road.

No word yet on the cause behind the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family with things like food, clothing and a place to stay for the time being.

“Home fires are a real threat to communities across South Carolina over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer for the Red Cross of South Carolina. “In particular, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires, and year after year, Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies. We at the Red Cross are urging families to follow cooking safety steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke.”