6th Annual People of Parkinsons Walk brings out crowd in show of support

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People gathered at First Baptist Church for the22nd Parkinsons walk and the 6th annual People of Parkinsons Walk.

“We are walking in support of research for Parkinsons, support of those with Parkinsons in our local community, support of those caregivers that take care of those individuals with Parkinsons, and just bringing awareness to a movement disorder that isn’t well understood or well supported, said Logan Banks, President, CSRA Parkinsons Support Group.”

Local businesses, caregivers, and Parkinsons patients all showed up to support the event.

“This event helps raise awareness for Parkinsons. It’s a neurological disease that affects a lot of people. There’s ongoing research into providing a cure. Right now, there’s only treatment for symptoms and that’s something this group is really instrumental with raising money for, which I think is a super cool cause to maybe help people from progressing as far as they do in the future,” said a volunteer at the event.

“The support group is all about bringing people together and with this walk we can bring together not only the resources we have here in the CSRA, but also the people that need those resources,” said Banks.

The People of Parkinson’s Walk was a success and the CSRA Parkinsons Support Group hopes the support they received continues in future.