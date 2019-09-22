6th Annual HBCU 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Greater Augusta HBCU Alumni Alliance held its sixth annual “HBCU 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair” at the North Augusta’s Riverview Park on Saturday morning.

Dozens of local runners and walkers joined on the greenway for the 3.2 mile stretch.

The event raises money that is earmarked to provide scholarships for local students who attend historically black colleges and universities around the country.

Area medical facilities and a local dentist provided important health tips and information for race participants.

Children who participated in the race were given educational themed goodie bags.