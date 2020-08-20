6th Annual Black Cat Picture Show bringing new cinema to the Old South

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – This weekend is the 6th Annual Black Cat Picture Show, the only adjudicated film festival in Augusta.

The event draws in filmmakers from across the world, but this year’s event will look a little different.

Capacity is limited to 50 seats and social distancing will be enforced.

“We want to make sure you feel safe while you’re enjoying the films. We’re going to be doing all of the sanitizing of the public areas in between as they are used. We’ve got the seats that are distanced out, social distance wise. So it’s gonna be a time to feel safe while enjoying some new cinema in the old south, ” said Market Coordinator Robb Smith.

The Black Cat Picture Show runs from Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23 at Le Chat Noir in downtown Augusta.

Weekend passes are $50 and include brunch on Sunday.

