66-year-old man with dementia missing from living facility in Lincoln County, Georgia

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for a missing 66-year-old man.

Authorities say Joseph Talbert left his assisted living facility around 1:30 a.m. Friday, July 10. He was seen in the Cliatt’s Crossing area but hasn’t been heard from since.

Major Jim Wallen told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that on Tuesday, July 14, authorities with use helicopters provided by the Georgia State Patrol to search the area near Talbert’s facility near Augusta Highway. Officials have dog teams on standby but a fresh sighting of Talbert would be needed in order for them to start a search, Major Wallen added.

The 66-year-old has dementia and one arm is deformed following a stroke.

Officials worry because he hasn’t had his medication for a few days.

If you have any information, call 706-359-4118.