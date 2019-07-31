Loved ones come together for a balloon release in memory of one of the two men shot and killed in South Augusta last week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Loved ones gathered to remember 20-year-old Jahlil Brickhouse, one of the two victims in the deadly shooting at the Glenwood Apartments. They held a candlelight vigil for Brickhouse at the Henry Brigham Community Center.

It’s tragic even to hold candlelight vigils for the young men that people say had a bright future. During the vigil, NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson spoke with some of Jahlil’s closest friends.

“He was always appreciated, and he was literally like one of my best friends,” said Citrus Parham.

“He was smart; quite? I wouldn’t say he was quiet, but he was funny,” said Cameron Coriell. “He was more like a class clown. He was very intelligent, and he knew what he was doing.”

In the past couple of days, Augusta has lost three young black men due to gun violence. Family and friends of Brickhouse are mourning his death. His friends told Devin, he was the type of person who stayed out of trouble. To Caroiell, Jahlil was more of a brother than his friend.

“He was always there for me. I love that man for real,” said Coriell.

Jahlil’s loved ones say his spirit will live on. One teenager at the vigil knew Jahlil and Malik Harvey. He says it was devastating to find out on Facebook; both of his friends were killed.

“This can’t be real,” explained Racardo Jones. “These boys were real quiet and cool with everybody.”

Which brings the question, what do we need to do as a community to put an end to senseless gun violence?

“Just be there for those that need someone to talk to, and need someone to help them go in the right path,” said Parham.

“I don’t even know if there is a way to stop it,” said Coriell. “To be honest, unless people change their mindsets and get off the streets; there is no way to stop that.”

At the end of the vigil, there was a moment of prayer. Blue and white balloons were released into the sky. Jahlil Brickhouse’s funeral will be held at the Beulah Grove Baptist Church Friday at 11 AM.

Photojournalist: Will Baker