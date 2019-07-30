GDOT to host public survey

Atlanta, GA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is seeking public input via a survey.

A statewide transit survey is open and available online, through August 14, 2019.

The objectives of the survey are to: identify needs and priorities of public transit users, understand the public transit customer experience, and identify any issues.

The survey website is available in multiple languages.

Paper versions of the survey are being distributed to rural transit providers across the state.

The survey results and findings, will be used in the Statewide Transit Plan.

Link to the survey: www.GDOTtransitsurvey.org

More info: http://www.dot.ga.gov/IS/Transit/TransitPlan