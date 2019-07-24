Officials are trying to make the intersection of Whiskey Road safer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation welcomed the public for comments on the proposed “Whiskey Road Intersection Improvements Project.” SCDOT provided the public with an opportunity to discuss the proposed project with representatives from the project team. Residents who travel daily on the intersection expressed what needs to be improved.

SCDOT proposes to make improvements to the intersection of Whiskey and Eagle road. Details include installing a traffic signal at the Whiskey and Eagle intersection, building a culdesac along Old Whiskey Road, and adding a newly designated right and left-turn lanes from Eagle Road onto SC 19.

“A lot of the residents here drive these roads every day, and they notice the need there,” said the assistant project manager for SCDOT, Alex Bennett.

Bennett says the purpose is to improve safety and increase traffic flow.

“Eagle Road as it comes into Whiskey has not been a very easy road for folks to navigate,” said Aiken County Chairman, Gary Bunker. “Particularly during the Savannah River Site rush-hour.”

One person who attended Tuesday’s public meeting says she supports the significant upgrades for the busy intersection.

“Honestly somedays I feel lucky that I’ve been able to gun it and pulled out and not get hit,” explained Sloan Maes.

But you might not see the project come into reality until…

“It will be 2022 or midsummer by the time we finish construction on this one,” said Bennett.

Some say they hope after SCDOT reads the public’s comments, they get the ball rolling sooner.

“I want it speeded up,” said Maes. “I heard Fall of 2020, and that’s what would I hope for.”

“Sometimes, even we think it goes to slow,” said Bunker. “But hopefully, this will be one that can be done relatively quickly by the standards of road projects.”

Construction for the “Whiskey Road Intersection Improvements Project” begins March 2021. Click here for information, and to provide a comment to SCDOT about the project.

Photojournalist: Will Baker