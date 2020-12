WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the Williston Police Department are investigating the death of a 61 year old man in Williston, SC.

Officials say William Glen Womack was pronounced dead 11:44 a.m. Friday, December 25.

NewsChannel 6 learned an unknown suspect shot Womack as he answered his door at about 11:10 a.m.

No suspect information has been released.

An autopsy will be performed.