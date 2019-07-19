Six republicans running for the South Carolina House District 84 seat square off in a debate

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Six Republicans have entered the race to represent Aiken and North Augusta. Each candidate had the chance to face the public, and showcase why they would be the perfect fit at the statehouse in Columbia.

In less than two weeks, Aiken County voters will choose a new representative for District 84. The position has been open since Ronnie Young lost his battle to cancer in May. In Thursday’s candidate forum, issues such as education, economic development, and other topics headlined the debate.

“First of foremost is economic development,” said Cody Anderson. “Our area represents the largest growth core-doors in the CSRA.”

Candidate Sean Pumphrey says his campaign is focused on education, but he also wants to improve the roads.

“We got potholes so big, that I can fish in,” explained Pumphrey. “And a gas tax that we’ve currently sunk $700,000,000 into, and we’ve fixed less than five miles of the roads of Aiken County. So when I look around, things aren’t working.”

Those who came out said they wanted to hear the candidates before heading to the polls.

“I want somebody that will start fighting for Aiken County and this area,” said Henry Kammery. “So If South Carolina wants to really move forward, we have to have a united economic development.”

Each candidate tells me they looked up to Ronnie Young as a mentor. Now, they say the winner will have some pretty big shoes to fill.

“Ronnie did a lot for this area, that people will never know what he did,” said Danny Feagin. “I will do that, no matter what it takes.”

Photojournalist: Will Baker