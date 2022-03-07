(WJBF) – International Women’s day is March 8th. It’s a global holiday celebrated annually to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

Augusta has it’s fair share of women owned businesses.

For International Women’s day some people like to go out and support Women owned businesses.

We reached out to the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce to find out some women owned businesses that you can support.

Advanced Technology Leaders, Inc.

In Augusta, Advanced Technology Leaders, Inc. was founded by Yvette Hanner in 2006. It has over 30 years of expertise in Information Technology, Instructor and web-based training, program management, analysis in IT, administrative and financial, and cyber security. It’s mission statement is “To provide outstanding support services, products, and solutions to increase the effectiveness and efficiencies of our customers.”

Clean Eatz

Clean Eatz is located on Crane Creek Drive and is a healthy meal delivery service. You’re able to dine in, get takeout, or have delivery. They provide more options for people to eat clean, and healthy. They feature customizable meal plans, grab and go options, and family meal plans.

Soul(tre) LLC

Soul(tre) LLC is located on Broad Street in Downtown Augusta. They specialize in creating exclusive, premium quality, plant based, health and beauty products for men and women.

Augusta Candle Company

Augusta Candle Company is located on Broad Street in Downtown Augusta. There you can where you can curate and hand pour a candle that is all your own. They have over 100 pure fragrance oils, then you can blend your custom scent with their all-natural soy wax, for a candle experience that specifically tailored to you. They also feature room diffusers, sprays, lotions and more.

Hey Honey! Cakery

Hey Honey! Cakery is a local wedding cake designer that offers a wide variety of southern flavors. Whether you’re celebrating something, catering an office party, or having a wedding, Hey Honey! Cakery has you covered.

Crystal E. Smith Photography, LLC

Crystal E. Smith Photography, LLC does studio portraits, head shots, and outdoor photography. Her studio is located in Martinez, Ga.

There’s plenty of other women owned businesses in your area so be sure to go out and support them all year round.