AUGUSTA. Ga. (WJBF) – Trivia nights have been a favorite after work pastime for many.

It’s a time where groups of people get together in teams, and answer a series of questions based on different topics.

In the CSRA, there’s plenty of places that hold trivia nights on a wide range of topics.

From Star Wars, to anime, to sports, people love to answer questions with friends, and sometimes enjoy an adult beverage while doing it.

Here’s a list of just some of the places that hold trivia, just in case you want to get a team together and show off your knowledge.

1. Savannah River Brewing Co. (Augusta)

Savanah River Brewing Co. has trivia normally on Wednesdays and has a wide range of topics. While they do have general trivia nights, they do have themed nights as well.

2. Mellow Mushroom (Downtown Augusta)

Mellow Mushroom does trivia every Tuesday night. Grab some friends, and then grab a slice while you answer questions.

3. Highlander A British Pub (North Augusta)

Highlander a British Pub’s trivia starts at 7pm. Stop in for some Shepard’s Pie and an adult beverage, and answers some trivia with friends.

4. Stay. Social Tap and Table (Evans)

If you like taco Tuesday and trivia, then Stay. Social Tap and Table has got you covered. Trivia happens every Tuesday, so stop in, enjoy the atmosphere, and answer some trivia.

5. Mellow Mushroom (Evans)

Much like it’s Downtown Augusta counterpart, Mellow Mushroom in Evans also does Trivia on Tuesdays.

6. World of Beer (Augusta)

World of Beer is known for have a wide array of beers, and foods. On Wednesday nights they trivia. Be sure to form a team and stop by with friends.

These are just some of the places around you that have trivia nights. So if you’re feeling the need to show off your knowledge, then stop in to some these establishments.