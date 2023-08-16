NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Search warrants have been executed to a few massage parlors in North Augusta according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

NADPS sent out a statement saying:

“There was a large joint operation today involving SLED, HSI (Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of U.S. of Immigration and Customs Enforcement), North Augusta Public Safety, Aiken County, and Aiken City. This operation is on-going and I can confirm that 6 search warrants were executed today on Massage Parlors in North Augusta.”

According to a spokesperson for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, there will be a joint press release on Thursday morning once the report has been completed by SLED.