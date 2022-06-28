(WJBF) – People all around the country will be celebrating Independence Day on July the 4th.

There’s a lot of traditions that people do to celebrate the holiday.

Whether it’s barbeques with the family, watching the classic film, or catching a parade, there are plenty of ways to observe Independence Day.

One of the more popular activities is using fireworks. Here’s a list of some of the places where you can get fireworks in the CSRA.

Wacky Wayne’s Fireworks is located on W. Martintown Rd, North Augusta. They’re known for having a large selection to choose from.

2. Jake’s Fireworks

Is located on Reynolds Industrial Rd, in Augusta. Check them out if you’re looking for a good selection to choose from, and see why so many rave about their customer service in the comments.

3. TNT Fireworks

TNT Fireworks has a lot of locations if you’re looking to find fireworks. You can go to their website and see videos of how the fireworks will go off.

4. Fireworks Superstore

Fireworks Superstore in North Augusta claims to have the best prices in town. Check out their website to see some of their deals. It’s located on E Martintown Rd.

5. Rodney’s Rockets North Augusta Fireworks Supercenter

Rodney’s is located on Old Plantation Rd in North Augusta. They have buy one, get one free deals, and a ton of fireworks to choose from.

6. Phantom Fireworks Stand

Located on Robert C Daniel Jr Pkwy, not only can you check out this places stand, but they also have an online store as well.

These are just some of the places where you can find fireworks in your area. As always, be mindful of safety, and your neighbors when using fireworks.