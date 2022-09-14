(WJBF) – It’s another week, and there’s plenty of events happening near you. From live music, to festivals, if you’re looking for something to do, you have plenty to choose from. Here’s a list of some of the activities happening this week.

Wednesday

If you’re a fan of music, then you definitely want to check this show out. It’s a free show happening Wednesday, September 14th, at Soul Bar.

Thursday

2. Jan Svankmajer’s ALICE at Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre at Augusta University

The The Cinema Series at Augusta University makes its return Thursday at 2:30 PM with Jan Svankmajer’s ALICE. It’s a different take on the classic tale, that features a mixture of stop-motion animation and live action. Viewers going to the 2:30 screening will also get the treat of seeing a special introduction with visual artist Teresa Bramlette Reeves. The Cinema series is putting out a note that the film contains surrealist imagery that some viewers may find disturbing, and is not recommended for children.

Friday

3. Bourbon and Barbecue at Le Chat Noir

On Friday, September 16th, at 7pm Augusta’s second annual Bourbon and Barbecue is happening at Le Chat Noir. Tickets to the event include a pour of each of the four Old Forester bourbons, a full-sized bourbon cocktail, a BBQ buffet by Campbell’s BBQ, a bourbon education and group discussion, and more.

4. 29th Annual Border Bash at SRP Park

The kick off to the Georgia – South Carolina football rivalry weekend is happening at SRP park on Friday, September 16th, at 4pm. Expect plenty of music, cheerleaders, mascots, food and more. Tickets are available now at both BorderBash.net and GreenjacketsBaseball.com.

5. Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival

If you’re a fan of food, music, and art, then Arts in the Heart is exactly where you want to be. The event is happening on September 16th through 18th. The Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy, and there will be plenty to do this year with over 100 juried Arts in the Heart Artists, 5 stages with different types of entertainment, and of course plenty of international food. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday

6. CanaCon

CanaCon is making its debut in Grovetown Saturday, September 17th, starting at 10am, at Liberty Park. It’s a comic and toy convention that will feature plenty of collectibles, featured guests, and more. Proceeds for the event will go to Mt Tabor Baptist church in Harlem for their youth program. Tickets are on sale now.

These are just a some of the events happening this week. Be sure to have fun, be safe, and make some memories.