(WJBF) – For some breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and knowing where the best spots are is important for anyone trying to start their morning right.

Here’s a list of just some of the places in the CSRA that you can stop if you’re a fan of breakfast and want to try something new.

This popular breakfast spot is busy for a reason. While the diner has options for lunch and dinner, if you haven’t had their breakfast you may want to put it on your radar. They also have brunch options as well. You can find it on Washington Rd.

2. First Watch

Located on Crane Creek Drive, First Watch is health-minded option for any meals of the day, but they definitely have some great breakfast options. Stop in to find out why people are talking about this place.

3. The Brunch House

It may be called The Brunch House, but you should definitely check this place out for breakfast. From build your own breakfast sandwich, to chicken and waffles, this place shows why it ended up on Yelp’s “Top 100” restaurants in the country. You can find it on Greene St.

4. Sunrise Grill

Located on Washington Rd. this award winning restaurant prides themselves in providing quality food at reasonable prices. With plenty of breakfast specials to pick from this is an easy place to make your go-to spot for breakfast.

5. Inner Bean Cafe

Looking for a place to grab a coffee and breakfast sandwich? Don’t worry, Inner Bean Cafe has you covered with a wide assortment of options to pick from. They’ve been around since 2006, and have both breakfast and lunch options.

6. Bodega Ultima

If you’ve been to Surrey Center and haven’t checked out Bodega Ultima, then you’re missing out. Known for mixing culinary trends of the Mediterranean with Indian techniques this is a great place to grab a cup of coffee, breakfast, or lunch.

Again, these are just some of the breakfast spots in the CSRA. Find the one’s that work best for you, and enjoy.