5th Street Marina’s Spring Market coming to the River starting in March

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s the Spring Edition: Market at the Marina

5th Street Marina is host a Spring Market down at the river weekends on Sundays in March, April and May. Vendors will be selling their springtime items including — jewelry to wooden signs, CBD products, pralines, soaps, estate items, clothing, wreaths, blankets, pies, and plants.

Boat rides with the Patriot Boat begin at 2:30 p.m. for $12 each person. Children 6-12 are $6. The boat ride lasts for 1 hour and 15 mins with a rich history of the area told while enjoying the views of the beautiful Savannah River.

Mike Lotter joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the fun you will be able to experience.