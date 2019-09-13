5,000 students attend the 26th annual CSRA College Night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For most of these students, going to college is the next chapter in their lives. Instead of traveling to different colleges to tour the campus — colleges came to them.

There is one night every year in Augusta when high school seniors and juniors will look towards the future.

“As a young black man, I don’t have a has much money as other kids do,” said Allendale Fairfax High School, Dinaris Sabb. “So I can come here hoping to get a scholarship, to help me when I do apply.”

Representatives from more than 130 colleges and universities from across the nation are under one roof in the James Brown Arena.

“When I leave this building, I want to be able to have a few scholarships and learn more about the schools that applied for than I learned from online,” said Sabb. “Because they are some of the people who went to those schools, so they know more than me.”

The annual event provides parents and students seminars and information on scholarships and financial aid. 16 lucky students will go home with 1,000 dollars in awards.

“When we walked in here I said wow, this is overwhelming,” explained Evans High School Senior, Kiana Glasker. “It’s like a lot more options, but it’s great because I can finally narrow it down.”

Carol Glasker came with her daughter Kiana. She says she is here as a guide to make the decision to adulthood easier.

“Everything depends on everything else,” said Carol Glasker. “Like what are they offering, what is the best fit for her, and what does she want to do. Because this is her decision, and this is her life.”

For most students, college night is a way to expand their list of colleges or universities they would want to attend.

“Because not everything is promised, and these colleges look for different things,” said Kiana Glasker. “You never know what could happen.”

The director of CRSA College Night, Gladys Moore told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson, this year’s event was a record-breaking year of 5,000 students across the CSRA attending.

Photojournalist: Will Baker