$5,000 reward offered for finding arsonist involved in Richmond County burglary

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help in identifying the man in the surveillance video.

On September 2, 2019 the Richmond County deputies and the Augusta Fire Department responded to the Exxon Convenience Store on 4000 block of Deans Bridge Road. The call was in reference to an arson/burglary.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the community identifying the arsonist in the video. A reward of $5,000.00 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. The Georgia Arson Control is offering up to an additional $10,000.00 reward for any information.

If you have any insight into who this arsonist may be, please contact investigator Nancy Clark at 706-821-1020.

All information will be handled confidentially.