$5000 reward for information on deadly shooting of elderly couple on Hale Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the deadly shooting of Hilton and Jeannette Turner.

The Turners were found dead in their home February 17, 2021. They had both been shot at least one time. Jeannette was mostly bedridden and was cared for by her husband Hilton Turner Sr.

The Turners were retired and were upstanding members of the community. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting community assistance in finding a suspect. Deputies believe the couple was killed sometime after 6:40 pm on February 16, 2021.

The Turners’ children are offering a reward of $5000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime.

Please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 with any information.