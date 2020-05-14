5 running for Edgefield County Sheriff; Brenda Carpenter could make history if elected

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C.(WJBF) — She’s from Trenton, South Carolina and if Brenda Carpenter wins the Edgefield County Sheriff’s race, she will be the first woman elected sheriff in the Palmetto State’s history. Carpenter, grew up in Trenton and worked in the County all of her life most recently as a Chief Magistrate, she’s now looking for an even bigger role to make a greater impact.

“When the Sheriff came to me and told me that he was going to be retiring at the end of this year, I started thinking about it then,” she said. “I worked with Sheriff Doby before he was the Sheriff and I’ve worked with the County for so long. It’s growing and I want to grow with it,” she added.

In addition to her, Chris Wash, Roosevelt Young, Michael Raffield, and Jody Rowland are on the list. “I want to continue to work for the people of the County and this is why I left my job to become Sheriff,” Carpenter added.

She has four priorities that she’s working on to make the area a better place.

Availability:

Being available to listen to the concerns of the community. “I don’t like to have telephone calls when I call somebody and they tell me they gonna call me back and I never hear back. I will available for the people.”

Stability:

Working to secure funding for employee benefits, equipment, and training. That, in turn, will positively affect the retention of employees. “We need more deputies but I’ll have to work with County Council on that. But I’ve had a good working relationship with them over the years. We can’t compete with larger counties, with our salaries, but we go and do the best we can.”

Training:

Increase training for safety in homes, schools, hospitals, churches, and workplaces. “There’s money out there for training but you just have to go out and get it. I want them highly trained for whatever situation may happen, heaven forbid, mass shootings, church shootings, workplace violence, I want them prepared.”

Trustworthiness:

“I will demand respectful, dedicated, and trustworthy officers. They will earn the trust of the citizens which will lead to more community involvement.”

She also has her eyes set on a drone program with two officers being trained to operate it.”When you have a missing person, you can use that anytime you’re on the lookout. Also a criminal, or someone that has done something wrong, you can use that drone for that. I think that’s important,” Carpenter said.

When asked about the possibility of history being made, she says that it will be an honor but it’s not the reason why she’s running. “I don’t want to sound so generic saying that I want to make a difference, but I do want to make a difference, whether it and being a woman is not that that doesn’t have a thing to do with me running for Sheriff.”

Keep in mind, you must be registered one month before in order to vote. The statewide Primary is currently scheduled for June 9. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

A list of candidates and offices for Edgefield County can be found here.