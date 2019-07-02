4th of July Celebrations in the CSRA

CSRA (WJBF) – Independence Day celebrations will be held all across the CSRA, this week.

This year, the 4th of July falls on Thursday.

Fort Gordon will hold its independence day celebration a little early. The event kicks off Wednesday at Barton Field with gates opening at 5 p.m.

The event features a carnival, concert and the traditional fireworks display to end the night. Country music star Jon Pardy and singer/songwriter Carly Pearce and Kylie Morgan will perform. It is free and open to the public.

Augusta will have its annual celebration Thursday night. Festivities kick off at the Augusta Common at 4 p.m.

You can enjoy a children’s fun zone, live music, food and fireworks over the Savannah river at 9:30 p.m.

You can also catch fireworks in Columbia County. The “Boom in the Park” event will be July 4th at the Evans Towne Center Park. There will be live music from Whisky Run. Admission is free. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Grovetown’s 4th of July celebration is Thursday at Liberty Park. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features BBQ Sandwiches, Family Fun Zone & vendors.

The city of Waynesboro will hold their celebration on Wednesday night at the recreation center. Kicks off at 6 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

Freedom Blast kicks off in Thomson on Wednesday at 7 p.m., taking place at the Thomson-McDuffie Government Center front lawn, featuring food, fun and games and the Thomson Fire Department on hand with their ladder truck spraying water for the kids to play in.

The Friends of Clark’s Hill Lake Fireworks Show is happening at the Raysville Marina, boasting a fireworks show you can enjoy from your boat. That event is Saturday at 9 p.m.