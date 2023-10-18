AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department will hold its 4th annual Thanksgiving Story Time is set to be held Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The event will be held on the lawn of the Rye Patch on Berrie Rd. SW and starts at 4 p.m.

The City says children ages 8 and under will be able to enjoy Thanksgiving-themed stories read by Betty Ryberg. The event is free and open to the public.

Every family that attends the event will receive a book to take home and complimentary snacks will be available.

In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside of Rye Patch. Please call the City of Aiken Rain Out Hotline at 803-643-4661, the City of Aiken PRT social media accounts, or download the City of Aiken Explorer app to notify you instantly.