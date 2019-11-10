4th annual Inspiration Tea to help women, child of Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Women’s Leadership Council will host its 4th annual Inspiration Tea.

This year’s tea will take place on Friday, November 15 from noon – 2 p.m.

It will benefit women and children in need in Aiken County.

Attendees are asked to please bring an item or items requested by local shelters that provide assistance to women and children in our community.

The event will also feature testimonies from ladies who have been helped by local shelters and a “Hat talk”.

The Inspiration Tea will be held at the Aiken Electric Cooperative’s Community Room at 2790 Wagener Road.

In order to attend, you will need to register.