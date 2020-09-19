4th Annual Clearwater Annual Vendor Fair

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — If you need ideas for holiday gifts, check out the Clearwater Vendor Fair.
The event takes place Saturday, September 19 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Heights Church” on Jefferson Davis Highway.
More than 50 vendors will be on hand for you to shop with.
There will also be a kidszone, with bounce houses, free face paint, and more.
Bbq will also be available.
Event Coordinator Courtney Freedman joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about the event.

