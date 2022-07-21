AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 4P Studios is looking to take the art community back in time with their “Back to the 80s on Broad” event.

The 80’s themed art show is happening Friday, September 2nd, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“I think with the uptick of interest in Stranger Things, and bringing all the 80’s stuff back, there’s a sense of nostalgia floating up in the air, and people are just excited to revisit their childhood. So what better time then to do a show focusing on the 80’s. There’s a lot of 80’s babies floating around the community that are artists right now too, so we want to be able to showcase there talent as well,” said Owner of 4P Studios, Regina Brejda.

You can expect to see plenty of 80’s art inspired by musicians, movies video games and more.

4P Studios at 600 Broad Street is an art gallery, custom frame shop, art teaching facility, & artist management company.

Not only are they putting on this show but they are still looking for more artists to submit their 80’s inspired work.

“We’re leaving what the interpretation of what the 80’s means to the artists that are submitting pieces. I’ve gotten a handful of submissions so far but we are still accepting artwork, digital submissions until the 20th of August, and then artists will be notified about their selected works by August 24,” said Brejda.

If you’re trying to submit your work there is a $20 entry fee per artist must be paid in full by Saturday, August 20th.

Each artist may submit as many 80’s themed pieces as they would like, any medium, and any size for consideration to display for sale, and all works must be for sale.

Work can be emailed to INFO@4PStudiosArt.com

Reception for the event is First Friday, September 2nd, with the time TBD. The show runs from Monday, August 29th – Friday, September 30th.