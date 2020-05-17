48-year-old dies in fatal crash on Pine Long Road in Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a fatal crash in Aiken county.

Troopers say the incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 17 on Pine Long Road.

We’re told the driver of a Chevy pickup, later identified as 48-year-old Randall Sapp of Beech Island, was traveling on Pine Long Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

“Sapp died of blunt force injuries and toxicology analysis are pending,” according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

