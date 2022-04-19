AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Southern City is kicking off it’s 48 hour film competition “The Southern 48.”

The competition takes place April 29th through May 1st, with the goal encouraging a love of filmmaking in the CSRA.

Filmmakers will form teams and then will have 48 hours to write, direct, act, produce, edit, and

submit their short film.

Southern City is offering $1000 in cash for the winning team along with other prizes, but the point of the whole competition is to give filmmakers an idea about what it’s like to make a film in a short amount of time.

“We’re so excited to add this to our lineup of events we offer in addition to The Southern City

Film Festival. We are excited to get back to offering various other classes and workshops

throughout the year.” said Justin Wheelon, Founder of Southern City. “The pandemic really put

a halt to most of what we were doing and had planned because large gatherings weren’t an

option, so we have been really excited to get back to doing stuff for our community.”

Anyone who wants to participate in the competition is welcome, with a $20 cost for starting a team.

The kick-off and watch parties will be held at The Augusta Film Office, and to find out how to register CLICK HERE.