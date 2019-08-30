$41 Million in Grants to Awarded to 59 Communities in Georgia

Atlanta, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp announced that fifty-nine Georgia communities will receive a total of $41 million in federal assistance to help grow their local economies.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), allocated the funding to Georgia’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).

This year’s grant awards includes:

$750,000 will go to Burke County, for rehabilitation and expansion of the Senior Center on West 6th Street in Waynesboro, GA.

McDuffie County is getting $1,000,000 for a multi-activity project along Wrightsboro Road.

The project will include sewer system improvements, housing rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The City of Warrenton will receive $963,526 for Phase 1 of a multi-activity program along Shoals Road.

Phase 1 includes housing rehabilitation, housing reconstruction, dilapidated housing clearance and drainage improvements.

The City of Washington will get $750,000 to improve the water system on Tate Street and Meredith Circle.

See the complete list of 2019 CDBG awards below: