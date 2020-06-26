40th annual Arts in the Heart festival to take place amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dates are set for the 40th annual Arts in the Heart festival. Augusta’s own multi-cultural festival will take place in downtown Augusta from September 18-20.

This year, the festival has been extended to include the 600 block of Broad Street. This extension will not only allow room for attendees, it will assist in creating safe distancing amid COVID-19 concerns.

To view the Arts in the Heart COVID-19 safety plans, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

For festival information and updates, please visit the Arts in the Heart website HERE. Volunteer information will be available soon.

LATEST NEWS STORIES