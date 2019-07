AUGUSTA, Ga. – A 4-year-old is getting out in the community to get his business out there. Mason Wells is the owner of Manson’s lemonade stand.

The Father’s Day Field Day was his first appearance as a vendor. He sold regular and peach lemonade on this hot summer day.

Mason tells us lemonade is his favorite drink, and his mother said it was the perfect way to give him exposure and learn business skills.

She also tells us how he got started.