AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On March 19th, around 4 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of McDade Farm Rd and Union Grove Circle in reference to an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies found two juveniles that had been ejected from a 4-Wheeler. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both are listed in critical condition.

The investigation indicated the driver of the 4-wheeler failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed over into the lane of an oncoming vehicle when they collided.

The investigation is ongoing.